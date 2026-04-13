Gold near $4,755 as US Iran talks in Pakistan loom Business Apr 13, 2026

Gold is hanging out at around $4,755 an ounce as everyone waits to see what happens with the U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan this weekend.

There is some tension in the air: President Trump warned Iran about charging ships transit fees and hinted at possible military action if talks break down.

Still, gold looks set for its third straight week of gains, up about 1.6%.