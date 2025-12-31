Gold price nears ₹1.4L in India; silver triples in 2025
Gold and silver absolutely stole the spotlight in 2025—gold rose by over 70%, jumping from ₹79,700 to nearly ₹1,40,000 per 10gm by December.
Silver was even wilder, tripling in value over the year.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing or just like to keep an eye on money trends, metals were hands-down the winners this year.
Silver shot up by as much as 160%, gold rose over 70%, and even copper had a strong run.
For anyone looking for safe bets or big gains, precious metals were where it was at.
What caused the surge?
It all came down to global money moves—rate cuts by the US Fed, central banks stocking up on gold, huge investor demand, and a weaker rupee.
Plus, silver's price spiked thanks to trade tariffs and booming demand from renewable energy sectors while supply struggled to keep up.
Even platinum and copper hit new highs for similar reasons.