Missed the ITR deadline? You've got till Dec 31, 2025 to fix it

If you forgot to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2025-26 or need to make changes, December 31, 2025, is your last chance. The tax department has been nudging people with SMS and emails so you don't miss out.

Watch out for these common mistakes A lot of refunds get stuck because of simple errors—like mismatches between AIS and Form 26AS, claiming too many deductions, forgetting to mention donations or investments, or entering the wrong bank details.

Double-check everything before you hit submit.

Filing late? Here's what it'll cost you Missed the original deadline?

There's a ₹5,000 late fee (or ₹1,000 if your income is under ₹5 lakh), plus interest on any unpaid tax.

Waiting longer only makes things tougher.