PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline today: How to check status online

The deadline for linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is December 31. The government has made this process mandatory under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. If you don't link the two, your PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026. This could affect everything from filing income tax returns to opening bank accounts or conducting high-value transactions.

Website check Checking Aadhaar-PAN link status: Online method You can check your Aadhaar-PAN link status on the official income tax e-filing portal without logging in. Just go to the website, find 'Link Aadhaar Status' under Quick Links, enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers, and click submit. The linking status will be displayed immediately on the screen. If you have an account already, you can also log in to check this from your Dashboard or My Profile section.

SMS service Alternative methods to check Aadhaar-PAN link status For those without a stable internet connection, the Aadhaar-PAN link status can be checked via SMS. Just send an SMS in this format: UIDPAN to 567678 or 56161. Your details will be sent for verification and if you've recently requested linking, wait a day or two before checking again.

App access Mobile app and information needed for Aadhaar-PAN link status check There is no dedicated app for Aadhaar-PAN linking, but the income tax e-filing portal is mobile-friendly. You can easily check your status on the go. To do this, you only need your PAN number and Aadhaar number—no documents or login details are required if you're using the pre-login website option or SMS method.

Linking process Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN If your status shows "not linked," don't panic but act quickly. You can start the linking process on the e-filing portal by entering your PAN and Aadhaar details and validating them via OTP. If it fails due to mismatched details, corrections will be required. You can update Aadhaar details through the Unique Identification Authority of India portal, while PAN details can be corrected via authorized service providers such as Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL.