Gold prices fall for sixth consecutive day: Here's why

Rate hold

Fed held interest rates steady at March meeting

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its March meeting, maintaining the benchmark Federal Funds Rate in a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. This is the second consecutive meeting with no change as policymakers navigate economic uncertainty due to an ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran and persistent inflation. The central bank still expects one cut this year, even though traders are pulling back their bets for rate reductions in 2026.