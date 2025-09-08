Gold prices soar past $3,600 to hit new record high

Gold prices have hit a new record high, crossing the $3,600 mark on Monday. The surge comes after weak job data from the United States , which has fueled expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve . Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,612.2 per ounce earlier today and even touched a new peak of $3,616.64 during trading hours.

Market trends Gold futures remain stable at $3,653 The yellow metal has gained a whopping 37% this year, adding to a 27% gain in 2024. The rally is fueled by a weaker dollar, aggressive central bank buying, and geopolitical and economic uncertainty. US gold futures for December delivery remained stable at $3,653.1 amid these developments.

Economic indicators US job growth takes a hit US job growth took a sharp hit in August, with the unemployment rate rising to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%. The data confirms that labor market conditions are softening and strengthens the case for a Fed rate cut next week. Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external analyst at Swissquote, said these rate cut bets are driving gold demand amid an uncertain geopolitical scenario.