Amitabh Kant joins HCLTech board as independent director

Kant's experience to help shape HCLTech's growth plans

Kant has played a major role in projects like Startup India and Make in India, and was G20 Sherpa during India's Presidency—helping deliver key agreements on digital infrastructure and climate finance.

As former CEO of NITI Aayog, he led programs to uplift underdeveloped regions and even helped put Kerala tourism on the map.

HCLTech leaders expect his thought leadership and long-term thinking to help shape the company's strategy.