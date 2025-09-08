Amitabh Kant joins HCLTech board as independent director
Amitabh Kant, known for driving big policy changes in India, is now an independent director at HCL Technologies starting September 8, 2025.
The Board picked him for a five-year term, with Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra saying she's confident his experience in public sector reform will help shape HCLTech's growth plans.
Kant's experience to help shape HCLTech's growth plans
Kant has played a major role in projects like Startup India and Make in India, and was G20 Sherpa during India's Presidency—helping deliver key agreements on digital infrastructure and climate finance.
As former CEO of NITI Aayog, he led programs to uplift underdeveloped regions and even helped put Kerala tourism on the map.
HCLTech leaders expect his thought leadership and long-term thinking to help shape the company's strategy.