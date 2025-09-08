MobiKwik shares soar 52% in September after ADIA stake sale

Other big names backing MobiKwik

ADIA offloaded around 16.4 lakh shares at ₹238.45 each, pocketing about ₹39 crore from the sale.

Even though MobiKwik is still down nearly half from its December 2024 peak of ₹698.30, it's bounced back more than 48% since hitting a low in August and has climbed almost 20% over six months.

Other big names backing MobiKwik include Peak XV Partners, Cisco Systems, and American Express—with smaller stakes held by funds like Government Pension Fund Global and Citigroup Global Markets.