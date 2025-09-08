MobiKwik shares soar 52% in September after ADIA stake sale
MobiKwik shares soared 14% on Monday, capping a huge 52% gain for September so far.
The rally came right after the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold its entire 2.1% stake in the company on September 1, 2025, sending the stock to a four-month high of ₹334 before it settled at ₹324.99.
Other big names backing MobiKwik
ADIA offloaded around 16.4 lakh shares at ₹238.45 each, pocketing about ₹39 crore from the sale.
Even though MobiKwik is still down nearly half from its December 2024 peak of ₹698.30, it's bounced back more than 48% since hitting a low in August and has climbed almost 20% over six months.
Other big names backing MobiKwik include Peak XV Partners, Cisco Systems, and American Express—with smaller stakes held by funds like Government Pension Fund Global and Citigroup Global Markets.