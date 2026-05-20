Gold rises on US-Iran deal optimism

Gold prices saw a slight uptick on Wednesday, driven by hopes of a possible peace agreement between the United States and Iran . The optimism has eased fears over inflation and interest rates remaining high for an extended period. Spot gold rose by 0.4% to $4,499.69 per ounce at 0059 GMT, recovering from its lowest level since March 30 in the previous session.

Market response Gold futures decline on US economic outlook Meanwhile, US gold futures for June delivery fell by 0.2% to $4,502.30. The market reaction comes as President Donald Trump hinted at possible further action against Iran, saying he was an hour away from ordering an attack before calling it off. However, Vice President JD Vance said significant progress has been made in talks between the two nations and neither side wants to resume military operations.

Rate outlook Fed to maintain interest rates in check Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Anna Paulson said the current level of interest rates is appropriate for now, keeping inflation in check amid high price pressures. She added it was "healthy" that investors are considering scenarios where rates might need to rise. Most economists polled by Reuters expect the US Federal Reserve will not cut rates this year, pushing long-held calls for reductions into next year on hopes of a temporary inflation flare-up.

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