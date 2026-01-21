Gold prices hit record high of $4,800 amid geopolitical tensions

Market impact

Trump's Greenland takeover bid fuels market uncertainty

US gold futures for February delivery rose 1% to $4,813.50 per ounce. This comes after Trump reiterated his intent to take control of Greenland, even suggesting the possibility of using force if necessary. The dollar hovered near three-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc as White House threats over Greenland sparked a broad selloff in US assets from currency to Wall Street stocks and Treasury bonds.