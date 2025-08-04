Gold prices surge to all-time high amid US job growth

Gold's up more than a quarter this year because people are worried about the US economy and trade fights. When stocks and other metals drop, gold stands out as a safe place to park your money—especially when things feel shaky.

Gold's rise and the Fed factor

Weak job numbers plus fresh tariffs have folks bracing for an economic slowdown.

Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates, making gold even more attractive since it doesn't pay interest anyway.

Meanwhile, silver and platinum slipped a bit, showing just how much gold is in demand right now.

