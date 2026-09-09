Gold rises on MCX to ₹152,769 per 10gm
Business
Gold prices on the MCX climbed to ₹152,769 per 10gm this Wednesday, up ₹190 from before.
The boost came from strong buying in the spot market and active trading by speculators, with 635 lots changing hands, so the gold market's definitely seeing some action.
September silver futures hit ₹64,603/kg
Silver wasn't left out: its September futures rose by ₹1,098 to hit ₹64,603 per kilogram with a solid 7,950 lots traded.
Globally, gold prices ticked up too (New York futures gained 0.65%), showing that renewed interest isn't just an India thing: it's happening worldwide.