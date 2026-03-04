Gold, silver ETFs down 7% today: Here we decode why

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a major drop today. The decline came as investors booked profits after a recent rally in precious metals. The fall was also attributed to weakness in global bullion prices and a stronger US dollar . Silver-linked funds were the worst hit, with ICICI Prudential Silver ETF falling by nearly 7.3%.

Market impact Silver-linked funds worst hit The market correction was most severe for silver ETFs. Nippon India Silver ETF and SBI Silver ETF both fell by over 7% in early trades. Tata Silver ETF also witnessed a decline of over 7%. Gold ETFs too were affected but the losses weren't as steep as those seen in silver-linked funds. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF fell by nearly 4%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, SBI Gold ETF, and Tata Gold ETF all saw drops of around 3-4%.

International influence Domestic fall mirrors Tuesday's global correction The domestic fall in gold and silver ETFs mirrors Tuesday's global correction, when gold fell by over 4% and silver by over 8%. This was due to a stronger US dollar and reduced expectations of near-term rate cuts. The move coincided with the closure of Indian exchanges, resulting in a catch-up adjustment in local ETF prices.

