Gold, silver ETFs steal the show: What you should know

If you're wondering why gold and silver are suddenly the talk of the town, it's all about safety. With global uncertainty, a shaky US dollar, and trade tensions making headlines, investors are playing it safe by piling into gold and silver. Silver saw a sharp rally last year (2025).

Gold and silver ETFs outshine others

Gold ETFs recorded inflows of about ₹24,039 crore in January; the December figure for gold alone isn't available — only combined December gold+silver inflows of ₹15,609 crore are reported.

Silver ETF inflows rose to ₹9,463 crore in January; the source doesn't specify the percentage change.

Gold has delivered strong momentum over the past year, while equity funds recorded inflows of around ₹24,029 crore.

If you've ever thought about investing beyond stocks, this is one trend worth watching.