Gold, silver ETFs steal the show: What you should know
Gold and silver ETFs (that's exchange-traded funds) have exploded in popularity, with their combined assets crossing ₹3 lakh crore in January 2026—a huge jump from ₹1 lakh crore just five months ago.
More money flowed into these precious metal funds than into regular equity funds.
Why the rush toward gold and silver?
If you're wondering why gold and silver are suddenly the talk of the town, it's all about safety.
With global uncertainty, a shaky US dollar, and trade tensions making headlines, investors are playing it safe by piling into gold and silver.
Silver saw a sharp rally last year (2025).
Gold and silver ETFs outshine others
Gold ETFs recorded inflows of about ₹24,039 crore in January; the December figure for gold alone isn't available — only combined December gold+silver inflows of ₹15,609 crore are reported.
Silver ETF inflows rose to ₹9,463 crore in January; the source doesn't specify the percentage change.
Gold has delivered strong momentum over the past year, while equity funds recorded inflows of around ₹24,029 crore.
If you've ever thought about investing beyond stocks, this is one trend worth watching.