Gold, silver hit record highs amid geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver prices have surged to all-time highs, driven by rising geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar . Spot gold has hit a new peak above $4,530 per ounce after gaining as much as 1.2%. The ongoing conflict in Venezuela, where the US has blocked oil tankers and intensified pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government, has further boosted gold's safe-haven appeal.

Military action US strikes terrorist group in Nigeria In Africa, the US has launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against a terrorist group in Nigeria. The operation was confirmed by President Donald Trump through a social media post. This military action comes amid rising global tensions and further adds to gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment during uncertain times.

Market trends Silver prices also surge amid market conditions Silver prices have also witnessed a major surge, rising as much as 4.5% to cross $75 per ounce for the first time. The metal's recent rally is due to speculative inflows and persistent supply dislocations across major trading hubs after a historic short squeeze in October. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which measures the strength of the US dollar, fell by 0.8% this week—the largest decline since June—making gold and silver more attractive investments.