Gold, silver lose $2 trillion in 3 hours

In a shocking turn of events, the global market for precious metals has witnessed a major meltdown. In just three hours of volatile trading, gold and silver lost nearly $2 trillion in market cap. The development comes as oil prices have stabilized and US stock market futures are showing positive signs. Adam Kobeissi's research firm, The Kobeissi Letter, has flagged this unprecedented event as a once-in-a-cycle stress phenomenon unfolding in plain sight.

Market dynamics US 10-year note yield surges to nearly 4.4% The US 10-year note yield has shot up to nearly 4.4% in recent weeks, as traders factor in persistent inflation and fewer rate cuts. This change has made holding gold less attractive for big investors, who are now preferring higher-yielding Treasuries. Meanwhile, the escalating Iran war has further strengthened the US dollar's position as a safe haven asset. A stronger dollar puts pressure on dollar-denominated metals while providing global investors with a more liquid place to invest their money.

Market challenges Unprecedented sell-off fueled by high leverage The recent sell-off in gold and silver has been exacerbated by high leverage, futures, options, and turbocharged products. These tools only work as long as prices are rising. When key price levels were breached, stop losses were triggered, margin calls came into play, and liquidity dried up on the way down. This phenomenon has created "pockets of illiquidity," where bids disappear and prices plummet within seconds.

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