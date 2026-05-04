Gold, silver prices fall amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia

Gold futures slipped 0.15% lower to ₹1,51,119 per 10gm on MCX today. The decline comes as investors closely monitor the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The international spot gold also traded 0.83% lower at $4,606 per ounce on Comex. Silver followed suit with a dip of 0.9% from its previous close price.

Market trends Geopolitical tensions and their impact on global markets VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said that crude oil prices will dictate the real market trend. He added that President Trump's announcement of US assistance to ships in the Strait of Hormuz has brought Brent crude down to around $108. This is a significant development amid rising energy costs and inflation concerns globally.

Price fluctuations World Gold Council's insights on gold demand trends The Augmont Bullion report from April 30 noted that gold traded near $4,550, at one-month lows. This was amid rising energy costs that fueled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of further central bank tightening. The World Gold Council's latest Gold Demand Trends report highlights the US-Iran war uncertainty and unresolved Fed direction as factors supporting a structurally higher gold price outlook.

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