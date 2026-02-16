Gold slips below ₹1.55 lakh; silver plunges over 3%

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline in the Indian markets on Monday. The fall was mainly due to weak global cues and profit-booking after last week's rally fueled by softer US inflation data. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 2026 delivery fell nearly 1%, slipping below the ₹1.55 lakh per 10gm mark. Silver futures for March 2026 delivery dropped over 3%, trading below ₹2.37 lakh per kg.

Global impact Gold, silver prices in international markets The fall in domestic prices was mirrored by losses in international markets. In early Asian trade, gold fell 1.1% to $4,994.60 per ounce, falling back below the psychological level of $5,000 an ounce. Silver also witnessed a decline of 3.8%, trading at $75.04 per ounce. Analysts have attributed this correction to profit-booking and thin global trade due to US markets being closed for Presidents Day holiday and Chinese markets shut for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Market response Last week's rally on account of US inflation data Last week, bullion prices had surged after softer-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. The US consumer inflation rate rose 2.4% year-on-year in January, lower than market estimates and down from December's 2.7%. This data pulled down US Treasury yields and increased market bets on rate cuts later this year.

Future expectations Geopolitical tensions continue to support bullion demand Manav Modi, a commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said markets are currently pricing in the possibility of multiple rate cuts this year. He added that these potential cuts could support bullion inflows. Despite the fall on Monday, analysts believe geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand continue to underpin sentiment. Reports of the US deploying USS Gerald R Ford to the Middle East amid stalled Iran nuclear talks have kept risk perceptions elevated.

