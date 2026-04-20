Gold, silver prices fall sharply amid US-Iran conflict escalation

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp decline of up to 2.5% today. This comes after ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, raising fears of energy supply disruptions and inflation concerns amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict in West Asia. The COMEX gold rate today fell by 2% to $4,780 per ounce while COMEX silver rate plummeted by 2.5% to $78.75 per ounce during Asian trading hours on Monday.

Market reaction Gold has dropped nearly 9% since late February Since the start of the US-Iran war in late February, gold has dropped nearly 9% while silver has fallen by some 14%. The latest developments in the Strait of Hormuz have raised doubts over possible peace talks in Islamabad. President Donald Trump said that the US Navy had fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, as Tehran warned that ships nearing the strait would be seen as breaching a ceasefire.

Price fluctuations Oil prices have surged today after a recent dip Oil prices have surged over 6% today after a 9% dip in the previous session when Iran had announced the Strait of Hormuz was "completely open." US equity futures fell and the dollar strengthened by as much as 0.3%, putting pressure on gold, which is priced in the US currency. The lack of a durable diplomatic resolution to this conflict has resulted in market volatility, underscoring once again the fragility of a ceasefire set to expire on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Economic impact Central banks will keep interest rates elevated The prolonged conflict has severely disrupted energy supplies, heightening inflation concerns and increasing the likelihood that central banks will keep interest rates elevated or even raise them further. This is a negative factor for non-yielding assets like bullion. Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Mutual Fund noted in a report that silver's outlook remains more volatile than gold due to its dual precious and industrial metal role.

Advertisement