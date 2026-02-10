Gold, silver prices fall sharply in international markets

Gold and silver are go-to safe havens when things feel shaky—think inflation or global drama. With central banks and investors still loading up for 2026, everyone's watching for possible US interest rate cuts in June that could boost these metals even more.

Factors affecting prices of gold, silver

A stronger US dollar is making gold and silver pricier for buyers outside the US.

Plus, after both metals hit record highs earlier this year (gold at $5,594.82/oz; silver over $120/oz), some investors are cashing out profits.

Upcoming US economic data—like jobs numbers and inflation—could shake things up further this week.