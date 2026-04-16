Gold futures rose to $4,849 per ounce

Gold, silver prices jump on geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations

By Mudit Dube 11:09 am Apr 16, 202611:09 am

What's the story

Gold and silver prices witnessed a jump in Thursday's trade, owing to geopolitical uncertainties, currency fluctuations, and a general risk-on sentiment in global equities. On COMEX, gold futures increased by $25.5 or 0.53% to $4,849 per ounce while silver futures jumped by $1.05 or 1.32% to around $81 per ounce. The rise was fueled by Asian equities trading higher amid hopes of de-escalation in US-Iran tensions and expectations of a stable earnings season.