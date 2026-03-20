Gold, silver prices rebound sharply after major correction

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a rebound in early Friday trading session. The recovery comes after a major correction on Thursday, when bullion prices saw sharp declines in both global and domestic markets. On COMEX, gold rose by 1.8% to $4,688.50 per ounce while silver outperformed with a gain of 4.57% to $74.47 per ounce.

Market factors Easing crude oil prices support precious metals The recent uptick in precious metals is being driven by easing crude oil prices and changing geopolitical signals. Oil prices fell after major European countries and Japan expressed their willingness to back efforts to secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor. The US also hinted at possible measures to boost supply, including easing restrictions on Iranian oil and considering releases from strategic reserves.

Market outlook Analysts cautious on broader trend Despite the recent recovery, analysts remain cautious about the broader trend. They attribute the recent volatility in bullion to persistent macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation concerns, hawkish central banks, rising bond yields and ETF outflows. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently acknowledged that higher oil prices could add to inflationary pressures while reiterating a data-dependent approach to policy.

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