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Home / News / Business News / Gold, silver prices rebound sharply after major correction
Gold, silver prices rebound sharply after major correction
Silver outperformed gold with a gain of 4.57% to $74.47 per ounce

Gold, silver prices rebound sharply after major correction

By Mudit Dube
Mar 20, 2026
09:31 am
What's the story

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a rebound in early Friday trading session. The recovery comes after a major correction on Thursday, when bullion prices saw sharp declines in both global and domestic markets. On COMEX, gold rose by 1.8% to $4,688.50 per ounce while silver outperformed with a gain of 4.57% to $74.47 per ounce.

Market factors

Easing crude oil prices support precious metals

The recent uptick in precious metals is being driven by easing crude oil prices and changing geopolitical signals. Oil prices fell after major European countries and Japan expressed their willingness to back efforts to secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor. The US also hinted at possible measures to boost supply, including easing restrictions on Iranian oil and considering releases from strategic reserves.

Market outlook

Analysts cautious on broader trend

Despite the recent recovery, analysts remain cautious about the broader trend. They attribute the recent volatility in bullion to persistent macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation concerns, hawkish central banks, rising bond yields and ETF outflows. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently acknowledged that higher oil prices could add to inflationary pressures while reiterating a data-dependent approach to policy.

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Future prospects

Near-term outlook for precious metals remains volatile

Market participants are closely watching for upcoming policy cues from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, along with developments in global energy markets and geopolitical tensions. Analysts say the near-term outlook for precious metals remains volatile, with prices likely to react sharply to shifts in interest rate expectations, inflation trends, and geopolitical developments.

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