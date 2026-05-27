Gold, silver prices rise on geopolitical tensions, dollar's weakness

Gold and silver prices witnessed an uptick on Wednesday, driven by a weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The COMEX gold futures rose by 0.34% to $4,517.70 per ounce while silver outperformed gold with a 1.32% jump to $77.615 per ounce. The dollar's weakness has made bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies, offsetting some pressure from changing interest rate expectations.

Market focus Market watching US inflation data The market is closely watching the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, which could significantly impact near-term monetary policy expectations. Investors are also keeping an eye on comments from Federal Reserve officials such as Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governor Lisa Cook for clues about their views on inflation risks stemming from global developments.

Conflict influence US-Iran tensions add to market volatility The bullion market remains sensitive to developments in US-Iran tensions, with reports of ceasefire violations and renewed strikes near strategic waterways. While initial escalation risks had boosted safe-haven demand, analysts say flows have become more volatile as markets oscillate between hopes of de-escalation and renewed conflict concerns. US officials have indicated that negotiations for a broader agreement could take several days despite earlier statements suggesting progress toward a preliminary understanding aimed at easing hostilities.

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Economic indicators Consumer confidence dips as households flag inflation concerns Recent US economic data showed a dip in consumer confidence in May, with households worried about inflation risks linked to geopolitical developments. Labor market sentiment also weakened but expectations of improvement later this year helped limit downside pressure on risk assets. These mixed signals have kept bullion markets in a consolidation phase as traders hold back from aggressive positioning ahead of key macroeconomic releases.

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