Gold silver ratio climbs to 65 amid US Iran conflict Business Mar 30, 2026

The gold-silver ratio has shot up to 65 (from the low-40s in January) as the U.S.-Iran conflict heats up and Yemen's Houthis reportedly launched missile strikes on Israel.

With all this uncertainty, people are turning to precious metals: gold is now around $4,550 an ounce and silver about $70.30 an ounce on global markets.