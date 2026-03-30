Gold silver ratio climbs to 65 amid US Iran conflict
The gold-silver ratio has shot up to 65 (from the low-40s in January) as the U.S.-Iran conflict heats up and Yemen's Houthis reportedly launched missile strikes on Israel.
With all this uncertainty, people are turning to precious metals: gold is now around $4,550 an ounce and silver about $70.30 an ounce on global markets.
Anuj Gupta favors gold over silver
Silver usually gets a boost from its industrial uses (about 60% of demand), but experts like Anuj Gupta recommend leaning toward gold for now.
Ongoing conflicts and economic slowdowns could hit silver harder, while gold tends to hold steady when things get shaky.
India MCX: gold ₹147,900, silver ₹228,359
India's prices are following the global trend: gold is at ₹147,900 per 10gm and silver at ₹228,359 per kilogram on MCX.
Both metals are in high demand here too, thanks to their reputation as safe bets during uncertain times.