Gold slips below ₹150,000 as U.S.-Iran conflict boosts dollar

Silver up 1% gold likely ₹148,000-₹152,000

While gold's been sliding (down 5.55% since the start of the conflict in the Middle East), silver actually went up by 1% on MCX to ₹246,851 per kilogram, even with trading paused for Maharashtra Day.

Experts say gold will likely stay jumpy between ₹148,000 and ₹152,000 for now as investors keep shifting strategies in this unpredictable market.