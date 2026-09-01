Gold slips to ₹1.54L on MCX as silver climbs ₹2.40L
Gold and silver prices in India moved in opposite directions on Tuesday, September 1, 2026; gold futures slipped by ₹208 to ₹1.54 lakh per 10gm, while silver futures climbed ₹456 to ₹2.40 lakh per kilogram on the MCX.
Gold dropped mainly because of lower spot demand, but fresh buying pushed silver up.
Global cues, festival buying support metals
Global trends like a stronger dollar and speculation about US Federal Reserve policy are shaping gold's performance, according to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn.
Meanwhile, Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, points out that India's festive season and steady buying could help both metals hold their ground.
He adds that upcoming US labor market data will be key for future price swings: continued investor interest and physical demand support the medium-term outlook for gold and silver.