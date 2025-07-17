Gold surpasses other assets with 26% returns in H1 2025
Gold has been on a roll in 2025, jumping 26% in India and outpacing most other investments, says the World Gold Council.
Turkey led globally with an eye-popping 41% return.
In Asia, gold prices—especially in China and India—tend to move differently from international rates and really shape how people buy.
What's in store for gold this year?
Central banks are still big fans of gold, keeping demand higher than pre-2022 levels even as things cool off a bit.
Lower interest rates and global uncertainty mean investors are sticking with gold through ETFs and over-the-counter trades.
But with prices this high, everyday buyers might hold back or choose to recycle their old gold instead.
The World Gold Council sums it up: the rest of 2025 could be a mixed bag, with strong central bank demand but possible shifts in how regular folks buy or sell their gold.