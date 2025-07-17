Gold surpasses other assets with 26% returns in H1 2025

What's in store for gold this year?

Central banks are still big fans of gold, keeping demand higher than pre-2022 levels even as things cool off a bit.

Lower interest rates and global uncertainty mean investors are sticking with gold through ETFs and over-the-counter trades.

But with prices this high, everyday buyers might hold back or choose to recycle their old gold instead.

The World Gold Council sums it up: the rest of 2025 could be a mixed bag, with strong central bank demand but possible shifts in how regular folks buy or sell their gold.