India slips to 4th preferred Asian market
India has just dropped to fourth place in Asia's most preferred equity markets, according to BofA Securities's latest survey.
Japan still leads the pack, with Taiwan and Korea close behind—Korea's getting a boost from the booming semiconductor industry and some expected policy changes.
Meanwhile, investors in India are shifting their attention toward sectors like consumption and infrastructure, while IT services aren't looking so hot right now.
Movement toward growth-focused picks across Asia
Across Asia (outside Japan), there's a clear move toward growth-focused picks: think semiconductors, software, tech hardware, and banks.
Sectors like materials, energy, industrials, and real estate are being left on the sidelines.
In Japan specifically, higher interest rates have made banks and semiconductor companies especially popular.
Investor mood much brighter now
The survey also found that worries about Donald Trump's trade policies are fading—70% of respondents feel they'll only have a minor impact on Asian markets.
Plus, with 85% of major central banks cutting rates lately, investor mood is noticeably brighter compared to earlier this year.