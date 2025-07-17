India slips to 4th preferred Asian market Business Jul 17, 2025

India has just dropped to fourth place in Asia's most preferred equity markets, according to BofA Securities's latest survey.

Japan still leads the pack, with Taiwan and Korea close behind—Korea's getting a boost from the booming semiconductor industry and some expected policy changes.

Meanwhile, investors in India are shifting their attention toward sectors like consumption and infrastructure, while IT services aren't looking so hot right now.