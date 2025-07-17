India Inc's dollar bond issuance hits 6-quarter low

Firms are turning to cheaper rupee loans

With demand down, many companies are holding off on big spending plans and don't need as much outside funding.

As Soumyajit Niyogi from India Ratings & Research puts it, "The decline in dollar bond issuances is mainly due to slower credit demand and lower domestic rates."

Instead, firms are turning to cheaper rupee loans or even foreign currency loans for flexibility—especially exporters who benefit from borrowing in dollars.

This all points to changing strategies as India's finance landscape keeps shifting.