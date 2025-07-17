HDFC's Sashidhar Jagdishan tops FY25 banker earnings

Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry made ₹9.11 crore (though his salary dipped), while Kotak Mahindra's Ashok Vaswani took home nearly ₹13 crore with extra ESOPs thrown in. IDFC First Bank's V Vaidyanathan earned ₹5.54 crore plus stock options worth almost ₹18 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India steps in to approve CEO pay and stock grants, making sure things don't get out of hand across private banks. ICICI Bank hasn't shared its CEO Sandeep Bakhshi's latest numbers yet.

Jagdishan expects growth to outpace industry soon

Jagdishan sounds upbeat about the future—after merging with HDFC Ltd., the bank added 700+ branches last year and now has over 9,400 locations.

He expects growth to keep pace with the industry next year and outpace it soon after, thanks to tech upgrades and customer focus.