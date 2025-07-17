Apple reaps record iPhone production in India Business Jul 17, 2025

Apple ramped up iPhone production in India by 53% to hit 23.9 million units in early 2025—the fastest growth since 2017.

This big jump is part of Apple's push to spread out manufacturing beyond China, especially with US tariffs on Chinese imports looming.

March saw the highest output as Apple rushed to export more devices before possible new tariffs kicked in.