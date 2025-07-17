Next Article
Apple reaps record iPhone production in India
Apple ramped up iPhone production in India by 53% to hit 23.9 million units in early 2025—the fastest growth since 2017.
This big jump is part of Apple's push to spread out manufacturing beyond China, especially with US tariffs on Chinese imports looming.
March saw the highest output as Apple rushed to export more devices before possible new tariffs kicked in.
Tata now makes up 40% of all Indian iPhone exports
India's iPhone exports shot up too, jumping 52% to $22.56 billion this year.
Foxconn led the pack, but Tata Electronics now makes up a solid 40% of all Indian iPhone exports.
Looking ahead, Apple's already started trial runs for the upcoming iPhone 17 at its Tamil Nadu plant—showing it's betting big on India for future launches.