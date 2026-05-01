Gold up 0.4% as Iran seeks US talks via Pakistan
Business
Gold prices ticked up 0.4% on Friday, thanks to renewed hopes for peace between the US and Iran.
Iran's move to open talks through Pakistan has investors eyeing gold again, since it's a go-to safe bet when global politics get shaky.
Central banks and China boost metals
Gold's been on a steady rise lately: bullion jumped up to 0.9% after the previous session's 1.5% gain, with central banks adding gold holdings at the fastest pace in over a year and strong demand in China adding fuel.
Silver also soared by 2.9% to $75.87 an ounce, while platinum and palladium prices climbed too, showing that market uncertainty is giving all precious metals a boost right now.