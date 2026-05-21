Goldman CEO Solomon dmed Musk over $75bn SpaceX IPO lead Business May 21, 2026

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon slid into Elon Musk's DMs on X (yep, Twitter) hoping to score the lead spot on SpaceX's upcoming IPO.

This isn't just any stock launch: SpaceX wants to raise $75 billion and hit a wild more than $2 trillion valuation, which would make it the biggest IPO ever.

Morgan Stanley is also in the mix, having backed Musk during his Twitter takeover, but Goldman has been close with SpaceX for years.