Goldman CEO Solomon dmed Musk over $75bn SpaceX IPO lead
Business
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon slid into Elon Musk's DMs on X (yep, Twitter) hoping to score the lead spot on SpaceX's upcoming IPO.
This isn't just any stock launch: SpaceX wants to raise $75 billion and hit a wild more than $2 trillion valuation, which would make it the biggest IPO ever.
Morgan Stanley is also in the mix, having backed Musk during his Twitter takeover, but Goldman has been close with SpaceX for years.
Banks push to lead SpaceX IPO
Senior bankers at both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are pushing hard to be named lead on the deal.
While they're officially co-leads right now, Goldman Sachs has been listed first alphabetically.
Landing this role means not just big money but serious bragging rights, and a foot in the door for future mega deals.