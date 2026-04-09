Goldman Sachs cuts Q2 2026 oil forecasts after US-Iran truce

Goldman Sachs flags Brent $115 risk

Goldman is sticking with its Q3 and Q4 forecasts for now, but warns Brent could average as high as $115 in Q4 in a severe scenario if the ceasefire falls apart and about 2 million barrels per day of persistent Middle East production losses continue.

For Europe, they've set TTF gas at €50 per MWh, though if LNG flows are significantly delayed or production infrastructure is damaged, prices could go above €75 per MWh.