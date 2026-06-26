Goldman Sachs predicts 15 million US jobs could change
Business
Worried that AI is about to take everyone's job? A new Goldman Sachs report says not so fast.
While it predicts around 15 million US workers (more than nine percent of the workforce) could see their jobs change or disappear over the next decade, economist Joseph Briggs believes this hit won't last forever.
New roles created by AI should eventually make up for losses.
Younger white collar workers must adapt
The report points out that younger and less-experienced folks in white-collar jobs might feel the impact more.
But experts like MIT's Neil Thompson say things like high costs and tech hiccups could slow down how quickly AI actually changes workplaces.
The takeaway: adapting and building new skills will be key, just like with past tech shifts.