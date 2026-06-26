Goldman Sachs predicts 15 million US jobs could change Business Jun 26, 2026

Worried that AI is about to take everyone's job? A new Goldman Sachs report says not so fast.

While it predicts around 15 million US workers (more than nine percent of the workforce) could see their jobs change or disappear over the next decade, economist Joseph Briggs believes this hit won't last forever.

New roles created by AI should eventually make up for losses.