Goldman Sachs's Chris Churchman says AI could cause cognitive atrophy
Chris Churchman of Goldman Sachs is sounding the alarm about relying too much on artificial intelligence in finance.
On a recent podcast, he shared that handing over problem-solving and reasoning to AI models could cause "cognitive atrophy," basically, we risk losing our ability to think things through on our own.
He worries that if future leaders lean too hard on AI, they might struggle with real-world challenges.
Goldman Sachs preserves human oversight
Churchman pointed out that automating routine tasks could mean junior staff miss out on hands-on experience, kind of like how modern navigation tools erode everyday navigation and memorisation.
This could shrink entry-level roles and make it harder for the next generation to develop key skills.
To tackle this, Goldman Sachs is taking a careful approach: keeping humans in the loop for big decisions and making sure AI helps, not replaces, critical thinking.