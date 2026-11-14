Google invests $1M in creator economy and micro-drama start-up Rigi

Rigi is an ad-based platform that offers micro-dramas for free

The company intends to use Google's investment to expand its portfolio of free-to-watch digital content and entertainment.

Founded in 2021 by Ananya Singhal and Swapnil Saurav, Rigi helps celebrities, creators, and influencers monetize their content on Telegram and WhatsApp.

They can manage subscriptions as well as sell digital products like webinars, workshops, online courses, and mentorship sessions through the platform.