Google just got hit with a $381 million fine
France just fined Google €325 million ($381 million) for breaking privacy rules in Gmail—mainly for showing ads without asking users and using cookies without proper consent.
Google and its Irish branch now have six months to sort things out, or they'll rack up extra daily fines.
Google is reviewing the decision
Google says it's reviewing the decision and points out that users can control their ad settings.
The company has also made opting out of personalized ads easier during account setup, plus tweaked how ads show up in Gmail over the past two years.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, a US jury ordered Google to pay $425 million for similar privacy violations, so it's definitely a busy time for their legal team.