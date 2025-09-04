GST 2.0: Will smartphone prices be affected?

The smartphone industry was hoping for a tax break from the GST Council. However, experts had already predicted that there would be no change in this sector. The 18% GST on mobile phones remains unchanged, meaning consumers won't see any price drops on smartphones anytime soon. This is because the government relies heavily on revenue from this high-demand industry.

Tax classification

Government has classified smartphones as non-essential items

By not including mobile phones in the new tax slab, the government has effectively classified them as non-essential items. This decision is somewhat surprising considering other categories like air conditioners and TVs have seen a reduction in their GST rates. The move comes ahead of the festive season when consumers are expected to make significant purchases, including electronics such as TVs and refrigerators and washing machines.