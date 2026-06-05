Google lays off cloud security teams to prioritize artificial intelligence
Business
Google just laid off people from its Google Cloud division (including teams like Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant) to put more focus (and money) into artificial intelligence.
This shift, reported on June 5, 2026, is part of a bigger tech trend: companies are trimming traditional roles so they can invest in AI, which everyone sees as the next big thing.
Teams monitored hackers and analyzed cyberattacks
The affected teams were key players in keeping Google Cloud safe from cyber threats. They handled everything from spotting hackers to analyzing cyberattacks, basically making sure your data stayed protected.
Google says it's reshuffling priorities to keep up with what customers and the tech world want most right now: smarter, AI-powered tools.