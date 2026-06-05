Google lays off cloud security teams to prioritize artificial intelligence Business Jun 05, 2026

Google just laid off people from its Google Cloud division (including teams like Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant) to put more focus (and money) into artificial intelligence.

This shift, reported on June 5, 2026, is part of a bigger tech trend: companies are trimming traditional roles so they can invest in AI, which everyone sees as the next big thing.