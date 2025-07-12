Next Article
Google licenses windsurf tech for $2.4 billion
Google just licensed Windsurf's AI-powered coding tools for $2.4 billion, following the collapse of OpenAI's earlier $3 billion bid.
As part of the deal, Google is welcoming Windsurf CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen, and key R&D team members on board.
Windsurf will still run on its own
Even after this big move, Windsurf will keep running on its own and can still license its tech to others.
This "reverse-acquihire" lets Google boost its AI game without buying the whole company—an approach that's catching on in the fast-moving AI world.