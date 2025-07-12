US senators caution NVIDIA CEO over China visit

NVIDIA's market share in China has dropped by half

NVIDIA's AI chips power everything from gaming to advanced military tech, so the US has tough rules on selling them to China.

But despite these limits, Chinese companies like Huawei and DeepSeek are catching up fast, cutting NVIDIA's market share in China by almost half.

Lawmakers are also uneasy about NVIDIA planning cheaper chips for China and keeping a research center in Shanghai, fearing it could unintentionally boost China's AI progress.