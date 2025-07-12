US senators caution NVIDIA CEO over China visit
US Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren just told NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang to be careful on his upcoming China visit.
They're worried that meeting with certain Chinese tech companies—especially those linked to the military or breaking US chip rules—could make it look like the US is okay with risky partnerships and might even reveal gaps in export controls.
NVIDIA's market share in China has dropped by half
NVIDIA's AI chips power everything from gaming to advanced military tech, so the US has tough rules on selling them to China.
But despite these limits, Chinese companies like Huawei and DeepSeek are catching up fast, cutting NVIDIA's market share in China by almost half.
Lawmakers are also uneasy about NVIDIA planning cheaper chips for China and keeping a research center in Shanghai, fearing it could unintentionally boost China's AI progress.