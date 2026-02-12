Google offers exit packages to staff not embracing AI

Google has announced a voluntary exit package (VEP) for employees in its global business organization (GBO). The move was revealed by chief business officer Philipp Schindler in an internal memo, according to Business Insider. He said, "We're starting the year in a strong position thanks to everything you accomplished in 2025. But the game is dynamic, the pace is electric, and the stakes are high."

Strategic shift Embracing Google's AI-first strategy Schindler also stressed the need for GBO employees to fully embrace Google's AI-first strategy. The GBO vertical is key to driving growth for Google's ad products and services. The VEP is aimed at those who may not be comfortable with this transformation or the current pace of change. It applies to teams within solutions, sales, corporate development, and other GBO functions.

Selective application Exclusions from VEP Notably, large customer sales teams in the US and other customer-facing roles are not included in the VEP. This is to avoid disruption to clients. This is Google's third voluntary exit program in less than a year, having offered similar provisions to employees of other teams in June 2025 during a return-to-office push and again in October 2025 amid a YouTube reorganization.

