Google raises $20B in bonds to fund AI hardware
Business
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just raised $20 billion by selling bonds, with demand hitting five times that amount.
The money may be used to help pay off debt and for other general corporate purposes.
Alphabet doubles its investment in AI hardware
Alphabet is ramping up its investment in AI hardware and data centers, increasing spending on upgrades.
To focus on these upgrades, the company is also cutting back on stock buybacks.
Tech giants are issuing massive bonds
Alphabet isn't stopping here—it's prepping its first-ever sterling bond sale, possibly with 100-year notes.
This bond-raising spree is part of a bigger trend: tech giants like Oracle and Meta have also issued massive bonds recently.
Moody's expects hyperscalers' total spending could hit $500 billion in 2026.