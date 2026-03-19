Google's Sergey Brin spends $45M to fight California's billionaire tax

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has further bolstered his financial support against a proposed wealth tax in California . According to recent state filings, Brin donated an additional $25 million to a Super PAC fighting the tax, on top of the $20 million he had already contributed. The move comes as part of a broader campaign by tech industry leaders against the "California Billionaire Tax Act."

Industry response Proposed tax and its implications for billionaires Brin's contribution comes as part of a broader response from top tech executives against the proposed tax. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has also upped his financial support for the cause, donating $1.02 million on top of a previous $2 million contribution. The proposed tax would impose a one-time 5% levy on assets of California residents worth over $1 billion, to fund education, food assistance and healthcare programs in the state.

Tax impact Potential tax liability prompts relocation If the proposed tax is approved by voters, it would be levied on billionaires based on their residency as of January 1, 2026. For Brin, whose net worth is about $247 billion, the tax bill could exceed $12 billion. This potential liability appears to have prompted him and other billionaires to relocate from California late last year.

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Political donations Political contributions and other donations by tech leaders Brin has also donated to the gubernatorial campaigns of Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Matt Mahan, a tech-friendly candidate popular among Silicon Valley elites. Schmidt has also supported Building a Better California with a $2 million contribution, bringing his total donations to the PAC just over $3 million. He has also donated $1.04 million to another Super PAC fighting the billionaire tax called the California Business Roundtable.

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