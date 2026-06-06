Google secures $920 million monthly SpaceX 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs for Gemini
Business
Google just struck a massive $920 million-a-month deal with SpaceX to rent out about 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs and other high-powered hardware from October 2026 through June 2029.
The move is all about boosting Google's AI muscle for its Gemini platform, especially as demand keeps spiking.
SpaceX will ramp up Google's access over time, starting at discounted rates.
Agreement follows Anthropic, allows 90-day exit
Both companies can walk away from the agreement after December 2026 with just a 90-day heads-up, so there's some built-in flexibility.
This comes right after a similar mega-deal between SpaceX and Anthropic, and lands just before SpaceX's much-hyped IPO, which could see Google's investment in the company soar past $100 billion.