Google's $32B Wiz acquisition gets EU nod

EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera pointed out that Google still trails Amazon and Microsoft in cloud services, so users have plenty of options if they want to switch. The Commission also decided Wiz isn't handing over sensitive data and that risks like forced bundling are manageable. Google announced the all-cash deal last year (2025).

Wiz's cloud security could help Google

Google says buying Wiz will boost its cloud security—something that matters more than ever with cyber threats on the rise and AI taking off.

Founded in 2020, Wiz has already made waves from New York to Tel Aviv.

Despite warnings from advocacy groups about big tech getting too powerful, this deal is now officially happening.