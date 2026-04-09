GoPro to cut about 145 jobs after sales fell 37%
Business
GoPro is letting go of about 145 employees (almost 23% of its team) after a big dip in sales (down 37% by late 2025).
The layoffs, part of a cost-cutting plan approved earlier this April, are set to wrap up by the end of 2026 as the company tries to navigate some tough market vibes.
GoPro plans up to $15 million restructuring
GoPro says it's not giving up. CEO Nicolas Woodman wants to bounce back with fresh products and smarter software.
The restructuring will cost up to $15 million, mostly covering severance and health care for those affected.
The goal: get back to growth and profitability from late 2025 into 2026, with new launches playing a big role in the comeback plan.