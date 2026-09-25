Government approves Dinesh Pant's early LIC MD retirement September 24
Business
Dinesh Pant is set to retire early from his role as managing director of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), with his last day on September 24, 2026.
The government gave the green light for his early exit using official LIC staff rules.
No successor named at LIC management
Pant's career at LIC spanned over three decades, including a key role in the company's 2022 IPO and leading operations in Kenya.
With no successor named yet, this move could open doors for fresh faces on the LIC management team.
For now, R Doraiswamy and Ratnakar Patnaik remain at the helm.