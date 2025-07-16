Next Article
Government considers decadal PF withdrawals
The government is considering allowing EPFO members to withdraw part or all of their provident fund once every decade, instead of just at retirement or after job loss.
The idea is to give salaried people more flexibility with their own money when they need it most.
Will this move help or hurt you?
This could make it easier for young professionals to handle big expenses—like buying a house or dealing with emergencies—without waiting until retirement.
But experts warn that dipping into your PF too often could hurt your long-term savings, so the government will need to balance flexibility with protecting your future.